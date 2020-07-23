WhatsApp beta update, multiple accounts logins and advanced search

Last month we reported that WhatsApp was working on three new features. Search by date, multiple account login, and way to more clearly monitor storage usage. Well, WABetaInfo has revealed some images from WhatsApp beta 2.20.196.8.

Multiple logins

So we all know that you can only use your WhatsApp account on one mobile device at a time. This is a little frustrating and makes switching from one device to another a strenuous process. WhatsApp are looking to remedy that.





The feature is still in development, but they have made progress since we last heard of it. WhatsApp is, according to WABetaInfo still working on the UI (User Interface) that will manage all linked devices. This feature beyond being convenient for individuals, it will be very useful for business users in customer support. Support staff can log into the same account at the same or separate times.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing this to include 4 devices to start off with. But with a range of different applications that could come up for this feature, WhatsApp may have to bump up that number.

Advanced search

WhatsApp has been reportedly working on an Advanced Search function since the 2.20.117 version of their beta.

This added to the search by date feature will definitely make searching for media and text on the platform much easier. This will especially useful now because WhatsApp is being used, for example, as an education platform and this will make tracking down resources sent a lot easier for students.