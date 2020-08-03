TelOne launches Impact Learning – an eLearning platform

TelOne earlier today launched Impact Learning – an eLearning platform that was in the work before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

According to TelOne’s Managing Director Chipo Mtasa the platform was being built with TelOne Centre for Learning (TCFL) in mind and the students at this institutions were already making use of the platform.

Mtasa says the system was used for two purposes since being deployed;

advertisement

TCFL lectures were conducted online;

internal staff development and training was conducted online.

We didn’t attend the launch event (because COVID-19, duh!) so we didn’t get any hands on experience with the Impact Learning platform and unfortunately the TelOne press material shared with us didn’t have any images or details regarding how exactly the platform works so we will have to follow up once we get those details.

The Minister of ICT was also at hand and gave the expected this-will-be-good for ICT adoption type remarks we’ve come to expect from government officials at such events.

More interesting was the revelation that the platform was developed by TelOne software developers which is good to hear. Many times when telecoms players unveil new products they are not the ones building the product and this is usually met with an outcry that local developers could have built it. It’s good to hear that’s the case with TelOne’s platform.

Platforms such as these will go a long way in helping us go back on track and align to the programmes set by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education for the 2020 Academic calendar. ICT Minister Jenfan Muswere

internet and voice recharge Quickinternet and voice recharge Account number: Service: Choose a service TelOne ADSL/Fibre TelOne Voice Packages: Choose a package Choose a package TestVoucher - ZWL 0.09 Home Basic - ZWL 262.00 Home Extra - ZWL 280.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 331.00 Home Plus - ZWL 435.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 559.00 Home Basic - ZWL 722.00 Home Premier - ZWL 731.00 Home Extra - ZWL 794.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 938.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 942.00 Home Boost - ZWL 1050.00 Home Plus - ZWL 1227.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 1548.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 1587.00 Intense - ZWL 2087.00 Home Premier - ZWL 2092.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 2609.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 2670.00 Home Boost - ZWL 3030.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 3478.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 4401.00 Intense - ZWL 5988.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 7504.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 10029.00 Choose a package Prepaid Voice $20 - ZWL 20.00 Voice On Net $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $100 - ZWL 100.00 Prepaid Voice $500 - ZWL 500.00 Prepaid Voice $1000 - ZWL 1000.00 Prepaid Voice $2000 - ZWL 2000.00 Prepaid Voice $5000 - ZWL 5000.00 Prepaid Voice $10000 - ZWL 10000.00 WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: Account number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Account number: Services: Choose a service {{#services}} {{name}} {{/services}} Services: Choose a service Packages: Choose a package {{#packages}} {{service_name}} - {{price_zwl}} {{/packages}} Packages: Choose a package WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Buy You're buying for using Is that correct? Yes No If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.