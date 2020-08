In this video we take apart an HP Envy 17t and take a tour of what’s inside a laptop. We are replacing the old battery with a new one, upgrading the 128GB NVMe SSD to a 500GB NVMe SSD, removing old thermal paste and applying new one and lastly removing dust from the fan, heat sink and the rest of the components.

