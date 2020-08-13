ZOL internet has been up and down, a problem with core network

It seems as though everything is not well at ZOL. There have been reports of unstable internet connection for most of the day. Facebook and Twitter pages have been slow to load or not loading at all. WhatsApp has also been dropping on and off, messages are also said to be taking forever to send and WhatsApp web has been the same.

A source within ZOL said the following:

"We are having some challenges with our core network causing service degradation on various platforms. Our engineers are on-site working to resolve this in the shortest time possible"

There was no further information on when this would be resolved. The hope is that they can solve this issue as quickly as possible