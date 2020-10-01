Last week ZESA, through a communique, announced the increase in electricity tariffs by 50%. In a strange turn of events, tariffs have been increased again by a further 50% of the ones that took effect on the 23rd of September 2020.
The new tariffs are as follows:
Tarrifs take effect from the 2nd of October 2020
New ZESA tariffs
|Consumption Bands kWh
|Price (ZWL$)
|1 – 50kWh
|1.11
|51 – 200kWh
|2.43
|201 – 300kWh
|6.62
|Above 300kWh
|10.38
Old Tariffs
|Consumption Bands kWh
|Price (ZWL$)
|1 – 50kWh
|0.74
|51 – 200kWh
|1.62
|201 – 300kWh
|4.41
|Above 300kWh
|6.92
If you want to see how many units you will get according to the new prices you can use the Techzim ZESA calculator here.
And here’s where to buy your ZESA tokens online.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen
One thought on “Within days ZESA increases tariffs by a further 50% with effect from today”
Aaaargh and of course their system is down today