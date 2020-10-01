Within days ZESA increases tariffs by a further 50% with effect from today

Last week ZESA, through a communique, announced the increase in electricity tariffs by 50%. In a strange turn of events, tariffs have been increased again by a further 50% of the ones that took effect on the 23rd of September 2020.

The new tariffs are as follows:

Tarrifs take effect from the 2nd of October 2020

New ZESA tariffs

Consumption Bands kWh Price (ZWL$) 1 – 50kWh 1.11 51 – 200kWh 2.43 201 – 300kWh 6.62 Above 300kWh 10.38

Old Tariffs

Consumption Bands kWh Price (ZWL$) 1 – 50kWh 0.74 51 – 200kWh 1.62 201 – 300kWh 4.41 Above 300kWh 6.92

If you want to see how many units you will get according to the new prices you can use the Techzim ZESA calculator here.

And here’s where to buy your ZESA tokens online.