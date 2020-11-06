OneMoney to face downtime due to a system upgrade

It seems like something is going on with mobile money operators this weekend. Earlier on EcoCash announced that it will be carrying out a planned maintenance and now OneMoney, in a message to subscribers, has announced that it’s customers should expect some downtime due to a system upgrade.

The message that OneMoney subscribers got reads as follows:

Please be advised OneMoney services will be unavailable from 2359 hrs Sat 7 Nov to 8 am Sun 8 Nov due to a system upgrade. Inconveniences caused are regretted. advertisement OneMoney

Both EcoCash and OneMoney are going to be experiencing downtimes at around the same time. In EcoCash’s message to its subscribers, it said that banking services and all ZimSwitch transactions will be unavailable.

Now, this is just speculation but is there some sort of change happening with ZimSwitch?