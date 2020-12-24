How to tell WhatsApp Support from an imposter

There was a message circulating last night from an imposter who was purporting to be WhatsApp Support. The message reads as follows:

This person is obviously an imposter trying to scare people. The biggest tell is that WhatsApp Support (or anyone affiliated) usually has a verification mark or tick:

via @WABetaInfo

“We work diligently to reduce any spam messages that come through our system. Creating a safe space for users to communicate with one another is a priority. However, just like regular SMS or phone calls, it is possible for other WhatsApp users who have your phone number to contact you.” advertisement “Unwanted messages from unauthorized third parties come in many forms, such as spam, hoax and phishing messages. All these types of messages are broadly defined as unsolicited messages from unauthorized third parties that try to deceive you and prompt you to act in a certain way.” WhatsApp

WhatsApp says that you may be targeted by a deceptive scheme if you receive messages from anyone saying the following who says that are affiliated with the company:

Message content includes instructions to forward the message.

The message claims you can avoid punishment, like account suspension, if you forward the message.

The message content includes a reward or gift from WhatsApp or another person.

And in this case, the person is saying that you will have to follow a series of steps and send a confirmation code. WhatsApp recommends you block the sender, disregard the message and then delete the chat.

You shouldn’t forward the message to anyone else to avoid exposing your contacts to potential harm.