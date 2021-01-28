WhatsApp adds biometric authentication to PC and web

In another case of a feature that should have been rolled out ages ago, WhatsApp is now rolling out biometric authentication for Web and it’s PC app. This feature (which should have really been out long ago) is to stop anyone from accessing or logging in to your account without your knowledge.

The one drawback to the feature this is that you will have to have a phone that has a fingerprint sensor or Face ID for the extra layer of security. Logging on is pretty much the same as usual, aside from first using your fingerprint or Face ID to authenticate and then scanning the QR code to begin.

Biometric authentication for WhatsApp web has been made default so this might mean that you may not need to enable Face ID or your fingerprint in the app’s 2FA options. But in the event it does require you to enable it, you’ll need to go to:

Settings in the mobile app

Select Account.

Select Privacy

Scroll down to the bottom and you’ll see “fingerprint lock”

Enable it and then touch your fingerprint sensor to confirm.

To enable Face ID you’ll need to select Account > Privacy > Screen Lock. After doing that you’ll then have to choose between Touch or Face ID.

This feature also is an add-on to the one that gives notifications whenever you or anyone logs into your WhatsApp via Web or PC.