ZIMRA now sending tax clearance certificates via email

Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Feb 25, 2021 in Business and Local News · 2 mins read
   
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) seems to have gotten the tax clearance issue under control (somewhat). In a circular, the Tax Authority said that it has automated the tax clearance certificate (ITF263) issuing process and taxpayers will now get them via e-mail.

The statement reads as follows:

AUTOMATIC ISSUANCE & EMAILING OF TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATES (ITF263) FOR YEAR 2021

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is pleased to advise all valued taxpayers who are compliant in payments, submission of Tax Returns and all Fiscalisation Requirements (if registered for VAT) of the following updates in accessing valid Tax Clearance Certificates (ITF263) for 2021 with effect from 1st of March 2021.

There is no longer a need to apply for valid Tax Clearance Certificates (ITF263) on ZIMRA portal, ZIMRA has now automated the process.

Taxpayers will automatically receive valid Tax Clearance Certificates (ITF263) only through the email address registered with ZIMRA. Update of email addresses may be done through the ZIMRA e-service portal


To guarantee smooth access to Tax Clearance Certificate (ITF263), registered operators are advised

1. Update Master Data information such as E-Mail Address, Telephone Number, Bank Accounts, and Industry Class

2. Be up to date with the submission of Tax Returns and Tax Payments.

3. Fully Fiscalise and Interface all registered fiscal devices with ZIMRA server through your device supplier for those who are Value Add. Tax (VAT) registered.

ZIMRA

You can contact ZIMRA through the channels below:

  • Large Client Office (LCO) -itf263queriesdesklco@zimra.co.zw
  • Medium Clients Office (MCO) -itf263queriesdeskmco@zimra.co.zw
  • Small Clients Office (SCO) itf263queriesdesksco@zimra.co.zw
  • Region 2 itf263queriesdeskregion2@zimra.co.zw
  • Region 3 itf263queriesdeskregion3@zimra.co.zw

Or you can click here for ZIMRA contact details for your specific region or area.

