BancABC removes bank charges for transactions done at Pick n Pay
Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Mar 31, 2021 in Banking · 2 mins read
   
No comments

So… we were caught napping by this one. BancABC this week removed all bank charges for all transactions done at its Pick n Pay kiosks.

BancABC

This means that if you, for example, want to send money via BancABC’s local remittance service City Hopper, you won’t have to pay the 2% for the sent amount. You will also be able to make bill payments and perform other services with no bank charges attached. The promotion started on Monday and ends on the 4th of April.

Below are the Pick n Pay branches where BancABC customers can access the promotion:

advertisement

As I am sure you are all aware the two things assured in life are death and taxes. The 0% bank charge promotion being run by BancABC isn’t totally 0% because the one thing the bank can’t waive is the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) or more affectionately known as the 2% Tax.

All in all, this is a really good promotion by BancABC. We are all pinching pennies in these difficult times and a week of no bank charges helps customers save that little bit of money.

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

Steward Bank system upgrade to affect banking services, again…

ZIMRA urges all businesses to pay outstanding taxes

VID to soon allow people to use automatic cars for road tests

ZIMRA calls for submission of 2020 income tax returns