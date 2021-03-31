BancABC removes bank charges for transactions done at Pick n Pay

So… we were caught napping by this one. BancABC this week removed all bank charges for all transactions done at its Pick n Pay kiosks.

This means that if you, for example, want to send money via BancABC’s local remittance service City Hopper, you won’t have to pay the 2% for the sent amount. You will also be able to make bill payments and perform other services with no bank charges attached. The promotion started on Monday and ends on the 4th of April.

Below are the Pick n Pay branches where BancABC customers can access the promotion:

As I am sure you are all aware the two things assured in life are death and taxes. The 0% bank charge promotion being run by BancABC isn’t totally 0% because the one thing the bank can’t waive is the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) or more affectionately known as the 2% Tax.

All in all, this is a really good promotion by BancABC. We are all pinching pennies in these difficult times and a week of no bank charges helps customers save that little bit of money.