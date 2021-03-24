Elon Musk’s Starlink ISP now has more than 1300 satellites in orbit
Earlier today Space X launched a Falcon 9 rocket that contained a payload of 60 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. This brings the total number buzzing around in earth’s orbit to 1300, which is staggering just from a numbers perspective.

As if that number wasn’t jaw-dropping enough, Starlink has a target of 1440 satellites to complete its initial internet constellation. That initial consignment will provide plenty of coverage for those who are lucky enough to test the service in beta.

Hopefully by the time Starlink orders for Africa start shipping the service will be consistent over the entire globe.

