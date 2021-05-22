Local insurance startup selected for US-based accelerator

Local mobile-first insurance startup, Yu’sure which connects established insurance providers with unemployed youth has been selected among 23 startups that will participate in Village Capital’s Future of Work Africa 2021 Cohort.

Village Capital is a United States-based organisation that has helped more than a thousand early-stage startups reach investor readiness. One of its programs, called Future of Work, focuses on the impact of technology and automation on the world’s workforce. With more and more processes becoming automated, jobs that were once a staple are now becoming obsolete.

The recognition of this change made Village Capital assess the startup ecosystems around the world to find ones that had solutions to improve job quality, empower workers through education and job training, improve employee earning potential and ultimately create new pathways to the middle class.

Future of Work Africa 2021 Cohort

Zimbabwe’s Yu’sure, part of a local startup called Jool’r’s product offering, was joined by 22 other startups from the continent to participate in first Future of Work Africa Cohort. Yu’Sure was joined by:

The next phase of the program will see the selected startups work with industry experts, potential investors and partners. This process will run from May till August and at the end of it, only two of the very best will receive US$20 000 to help scale their businesses.

We wish the Jool’r x Yu’sure team all the very best in the next stage of the Future of Work Program