Local insurance startup selected for US-based accelerator

Local mobile-first insurance startup, Yu’sure which connects established insurance providers with unemployed youth has been selected among 23 startups that will participate in Village Capital’s Future of Work Africa 2021 Cohort.
Village Capital is a United States-based organisation that has helped more than a thousand early-stage startups reach investor readiness. One of its programs, called Future of Work, focuses on the impact of technology and automation on the world’s workforce. With more and more processes becoming automated, jobs that were once a staple are now becoming obsolete.
The recognition of this change made Village Capital assess the startup ecosystems around the world to find ones that had solutions to improve job quality, empower workers through education and job training, improve employee earning potential and ultimately create new pathways to the middle class.
Future of Work Africa 2021 Cohort
Zimbabwe’s Yu’sure, part of a local startup called Jool’r’s product offering, was joined by 22 other startups from the continent to participate in first Future of Work Africa Cohort. Yu’Sure was joined by:
ACE Smart Technologies (Zambia) provides equal access to education through technology to more than 35,000 students in Zambia.
Afrilearn (Nigeria) is an education technology company that improves access to education by leveraging seasoned teachers, animators, and developers to deliver affordable and world-class education.
Angaza Elimu (Kenya) is an edtech company that uses AI for on-demand quality and relevant education delivery.
BeSingularity Sales tech Solution Plc (Ethiopia) is a sales recruitment, training, and deployment provider.
CoffeeChat (Mauritius) is a coaching-as-a-service platform that enables companies to offer one-on-one executive coaching for their managers across Africa.
Drivers Nigeria (Nigeria) is Africa’s first digital driver’s platform focused on providing and connecting vetted trained professional drivers to employers and vehicle owners on-demand and in real-time.
Ecomake Innovations (Ghana) provides practical engineering skills training and hands-on STEM skills to students for employment.
Emploi (Kenya) is a smart talent sourcing and management platform that uses predictive analytics to score and match job seekers to roles.
Eneza Education (Côte d’Ivoire) is an ed-tech company that provides curriculum aligned revision material in all subjects for primary and secondary learners on any device.
Fundi App (Tanzania) uses mobile technologies to connect vetted and background-checked handymen operating in the informal sector with decent work opportunities.
Gradely (Nigeria) is a personalised learning platform that empowers schools and parents to significantly improve student learning outcomes.
ICT for Development Kenya (Kenya) trains rural youth in Kenya on IT skills for job creation.
Irawo (Benin) is a digital community that provides tools, resources, and education to help young Africans unlock their highest potential and monetize their unique skills.
Mosabi (Sierra Leone) links fintech and ed-tech with embedded, gamified upskilling for Africa’s financial products and platforms that helps advance financial health and inclusion for the continent’s grassroots entrepreneurs and MSMEs.
Prim-U (South Africa) is a beauty & wellness platform that connects professional service providers and suppliers with customers to provide salon experiences on demand.
Stars From All Nations (Ghana) is an education company that unlocks the potential of African youth through an immersive career accelerator program called ReadyForWork.Africa.
TERAWORK.COM LIMITED (Nigeria) is a one-stop freelance marketplace helping African talent earn income globally through freelancing.
Tustawi Professional Education Ltd.(Kenya) is the first sector-specific e-learning specialist for professional development in Kenya, using technology to develop job-specific and market-relevant customised training.
Urbansense (SouthAfrica) is an on demand service app that connects local vetted service providers with customers, regardless of complexity of the job.
Utiva (Nigeria) is a technology startup that makes it easy for Africans to access premium technology skills through a collaborative and remote learning model and makes talent and skills visible to employers.
Wootlab Foundation (Nigeria) is a software development and talent management platform focused on creating employment opportunities for the unemployed and underemployed youth through technical upskilling.
WorkNasi Plus (Tanzania) is a platform empowering businesses in Africa by connecting them to the best-skilled freelancers and remote workers from across the continent.Disrupt Africa
The next phase of the program will see the selected startups work with industry experts, potential investors and partners. This process will run from May till August and at the end of it, only two of the very best will receive US$20 000 to help scale their businesses.
We wish the Jool’r x Yu’sure team all the very best in the next stage of the Future of Work Program