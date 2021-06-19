Techzim

Invincible Review: Amazon clearly doesn’t want us to trust a Superman-like figure

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
Invincible

If you’ve watched The Boys (which is another show on Amazon Prime Video) then you are familiar with Homelander and what he is all about. And in the network’s newest superhero show Invincible, a common theme has emerged. Amazon doesn’t want us to trust a Superman-like figure or as a Reddit post I saw when the show came out said, Jeff Bezos is Lex Luthor.

