FBC Bank internet banking platform is down

FBC Bank has, in a tweet, notified customers that its internet banking platform is down.
Customer Notice: Internet Banking Platform Down. pic.twitter.com/JocSbAPDOK— FBC Holdings Limited (@FBCHoldings) September 17, 2021
Dear Valued Client,
We regret to advise you that intermittent service is being experienced on our Internet Banking platform. Kindly bear with us as our technical team works to resolve this.
For your convenience, the following platforms are available for your use:
Mobile Moola App, ‘220# and POS
FBC Bank on internet banking platform outage
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.
You should also read
- FBC Bank increases daily debit card swipe limits
- Reminder: You can open FBC savings or current account using their app
- FBC has set its sights on disruption with the launch of a Fintech division