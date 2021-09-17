FBC Bank internet banking platform is down

FBC Bank has, in a tweet, notified customers that its internet banking platform is down.

Dear Valued Client,

We regret to advise you that intermittent service is being experienced on our Internet Banking platform. Kindly bear with us as our technical team works to resolve this.



For your convenience, the following platforms are available for your use:



Mobile Moola App, ‘220# and POS



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

FBC Bank on internet banking platform outage