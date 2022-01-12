Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

RBZ is coming after businesses involved in currency manipulation

Posted on by Staff Writer
Currency Manipulation, RBZ Building, MPC, Monetary Policy Committee, $50 banknote, bureaux de change forex dealers

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has in a tweet announced that it would start taking action against entities that are breaching the Bank Use Promotion Act and those that are involved in currency manipulation. This follows the Financial Intelligence Unit’s (FIU) investigations of entities that are allegedly committing these offences.

The statement by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe reads as follows

PRESS STATEMENT


ACTION AGAINST CURRENCY MANIPULATORS


The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) would like to advise the public that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is currently investigating cases of breaches of the Bank Use Promotion Act and currency manipulations by some business entities. The breaches have become particularly pronounced and prevalent at some schools and pharmacies.


The FIU will deploy all tools at its disposal to deal with such malpractices including imposition of fines, freezing of bank accounts and blacklisting from enjoyment of financial services.


Members of the public are urged to report offending businesses and service providers to the FIU on hotline numbers 0780434475 and 0714039897.

John P Mangudya

Governor

12 January 2022

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

One thought on “RBZ is coming after businesses involved in currency manipulation

  1. Something RBZ don’t, and probably never will understand, is the LAW of “supply and demand”! It’s not surprising that business is doing this, as they have to survive in the environment inflicted by zpf’s incompetence…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).