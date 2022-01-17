Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

3 thoughts on “Upgrade your ZOL email today or your mailbox will be disabled

  1. Please help me. I can’t do this upgrade by myself. I’m 68 years old and need help.
    WhatsApp me on +44 105649. I’m in the UK and need HEEEEELP!!!!
    Wendy

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).