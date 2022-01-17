ZOL announced that it is completing the process of upgrading its @zol.co.zw email service and has advised customers who haven’t met the new requirements to do so today (17/01/2022) as it is the final day. Failure to do so will result in email services being disabled.

ZOL statement reads as follows:

Important Notice Update: Email upgrade final notice !



ZOL Zimbabwe will be completing the process of upgrading @zol.co.zw mailboxes on the 17th of January 2022.



Kindly note that this upgrade is not automatic. You will be required to complete the upgrade process and make some changes to your email program. Failure to complete the upgrade by the 17th of January 2022 will result in email services being disabled.



Live chat – www.zol.co.zw Email – dnsadmin@zol.co.zw Phone – 08677123123