Telecel isn’t feeling too good, customers say its been down for days (again)

Telecel seems to be going through yet another rough patch… The country’s smallest mobile network operator put out a statement on the 29th of January 2022 saying that it was facing network challenges. However, Telecel’s customers have reached out to us saying the network has been down for days…

To all our valued customers . pic.twitter.com/FjRADSpV03 — Telecel Zimbabwe (@Telecel_Zim) January 29, 2022

To our valued customers

Telecel would like to apologize for the network challenges we are currently facing. Our Technical team is working flat out to rectify the problem as soon as possible. Telecel on Twitter

This sort of thing isn’t new for Telecel because towards the end of last year the mobile network operator was down but that time it was due to a system upgrade. It’s not clear if this current outage is because of that upgrade or it’s something else entirely.

Hopefully, they can get it sorted out soon…