Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisementBuy on the internet with no data. Free internet
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

Telecel isn’t feeling too good, customers say its been down for days (again)

Posted on by Staff Writer
Telecel sim, data, prices, bundles subscribers, zvaendwa, network

Telecel seems to be going through yet another rough patch… The country’s smallest mobile network operator put out a statement on the 29th of January 2022 saying that it was facing network challenges. However, Telecel’s customers have reached out to us saying the network has been down for days…

To our valued customers


Telecel would like to apologize for the network challenges we are currently facing. Our Technical team is working flat out to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

Telecel on Twitter

This sort of thing isn’t new for Telecel because towards the end of last year the mobile network operator was down but that time it was due to a system upgrade. It’s not clear if this current outage is because of that upgrade or it’s something else entirely.

Hopefully, they can get it sorted out soon…

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

4 thoughts on “Telecel isn’t feeling too good, customers say its been down for days (again)

  2. telecel please sort out the Bindura issue kunogara kusina network ma line enyu ndee decoration muma phone

    Reply

  3. Telecel should be sold to MTN or other big operators so it rise again otherwise hapana hapana tangomirira kuti ivharwe chete

    Reply

  4. Telecel have never been my fav, going back years! Have seen no reason to use their “service”, and don’t know of many people who were happy with it either.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).