You can now receive PayPal transfers directly into an EcoCash USD wallet

EcoCash has announced that it has partnered with PayPal for users in Zimbabwe to receive international remittances through its existing partnership with global cross-border remittance giant Thunes.

“Leveraging our Hub partnership with Thunes, we are excited to add Xoom, a PayPal money transfer service, to our growing number of remittance partners to Zimbabwe,” . EcoCash spokesperson

The name Thunes is one we have heard before from EcoCash’s sister company Steward Bank, which late last year announced that it had added it to its network of remittance partners. If that arrangement has bled into this one is something we cannot be sure of, but one can wonder.

At any rate, this means any Zimbabweans in the diaspora with a PayPal account will now be able to send funds directly to the EcoCash USD wallet.

“Anyone with a PayPal account can now simply logon to the Pay Pal Xoom service, using their PayPal credentials, and be able to instantly send money to their family or friends on EcoCash USD wallet from wherever they are around the world,” EcoCash Spokesperson

For those in the diaspora, Xoom charges US$9.99 for transactions up to US$599 and US$12.99 for transactions above that if it’s for cash pick up. There is also a mobile money fee, which on the Xoom fee calculator, stays at US$5.99 even up to US$1,000.

You should also read