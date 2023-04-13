Potraz Q4 2022 ICT sector report is out, internet penetration reaches 65.3%, and there’s more

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) released the ICT sector report for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Some of the major highlights include:

The total number of active mobile subscriptions declined by 1.8%, to reach 14,300,790, down from 14,562,242 recorded in the third quarter of 2022. Hence, the mobile penetration rate declined by 1.7%, to reach 94.2% from 95.9% recorded in the previous quarter.

The total number of active Internet and data subscriptions increased by 2.2% to reach 9,914,950 in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 9,700,385 recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The Internet penetration rate increased by 1.4% to reach 65.3%, from 63.9% recorded in the previous quarter.

Mobile voice traffic totalled 3 billion minutes in the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents a 2.5% decline, from 3.08 billion minutes recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

Mobile Internet & Data traffic totalled 33,576.4 Terabytes in the fourth quarter of 2022, which represents a 3.4% growth from 32,473.1 Terabytes consumed in the third quarter of the year.

Total postal and courier volumes declined by 4.6% to record 521,764 items in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 547,125 items in the third quarter of 2022.

Total active fixed telephone lines increased by 0.2% to reach 291,324 in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 290,810 recorded in the third quarter of 2022; the fixed tele-density remained at 1.9%.

You can download the full report below: