Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement

Potraz Q4 2022 ICT sector report is out, internet penetration reaches 65.3%, and there’s more

Posted on by Staff Writer
Potraz DG in front of banner, POTRAZ Q3 2021

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) released the ICT sector report for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Some of the major highlights include:

  • The total number of active mobile subscriptions declined by 1.8%, to reach 14,300,790, down from 14,562,242 recorded in the third quarter of 2022. Hence, the mobile penetration rate declined by 1.7%, to reach 94.2% from 95.9% recorded in the previous quarter.
  • The total number of active Internet and data subscriptions increased by 2.2% to reach 9,914,950 in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 9,700,385 recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The Internet penetration rate increased by 1.4% to reach 65.3%, from 63.9% recorded in the previous quarter.
  • Mobile voice traffic totalled 3 billion minutes in the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents a 2.5% decline, from 3.08 billion minutes recorded in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Mobile Internet & Data traffic totalled 33,576.4 Terabytes in the fourth quarter of 2022, which represents a 3.4% growth from 32,473.1 Terabytes consumed in the third quarter of the year.
  • Total postal and courier volumes declined by 4.6% to record 521,764 items in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 547,125 items in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total active fixed telephone lines increased by 0.2% to reach 291,324 in the fourth quarter of 2022, from 290,810 recorded in the third quarter of 2022; the fixed tele-density remained at 1.9%.

You can download the full report below:

External hard drives 500gig 1TB

US $15.00 Harare

Lenovo V15

US $300.00 Harare

Dell 3189

US $105.00 Harare

Usb optical mouse

US $5.00 Kwekwe
List your products for free
Q4-2022-Abridged-Sector-Performance-report-pdfDownload

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

One thought on “Potraz Q4 2022 ICT sector report is out, internet penetration reaches 65.3%, and there’s more

  1. Subscriber numbers would not provide the actual number of persons as they include people with 2 or more lines. So what are the actual numbers of persons with phones and those subscribing to data services.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).