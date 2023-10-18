Techzim now has its own WhatsApp Channel and it’s going to feel just like the website

WhatsApp recently introduced Channels and as much as it was open to everyone to join a channel, creating one was restricted to very few accounts. Now that it’s available to the masses, Techzim can finally have its own channel. Click here to join the channel.

We are very excited by this feature because it allows us to share content on WhatsApp, a platform where the majority of Zimbos are consuming content, and be able to track their performance. This will essentially be the WhatsApp version of the website. These are some of the things we are planning to do with channels.

Post articles on the blog to the channel in full. Yes, the whole thing plus a link to the article if you need to see the tables, graphs, and pictures.

Post behind-the-scenes content for new gadgets that we will be reviewing before the actual review goes live

Share quick updates that may not make it into a full article like awareness of a scam or live updates of new product launches as they happen.

Yes, in some way the Techzim News Updates channel is going to combine updates from the Techzim website as well as Techzim social media channels. Dare I say it’s going to be the best place to experience Techzim. So what are you waiting for? Join the channel and share it with everyone!

