Dandemutande's $8 million investment in fibre network a welcome development

The groundwork for providing affordable internet access in Zimbabwe is still being established. A critical piece of infrastructure in that battle is the fibre network.

Yes, I know right now most people are mesmerised by satellite internet, Starlink in particular. There is a place for those technologies going forward and I’m all for licensing them, even the Chinese options. However, we can’t get away from wired internet.

For all the advancements we have seen and will see in wireless technology, it will never beat the reliability one gets from a physical connection.

I know, in Zimbabwe’s case, we have been taken back to the dark ages by an innocent farmer digging a little too deep and severing fibre optic cables. But still, wired will remain number one, we just need it to be more affordable.

Dandemutande announced building a long-haul fibre optic backbone of 891km along the Beitbridge – Harare railway network. They partnered with Fiber Connections, a subsidiary of Bandwidth and Cloud Services Group (BCS Group) to jointly build the network.

It will cost $8 million and that should tell you why the terrestrial network game is not crowded. It takes massive amounts of money to build fibre networks and you have to sympathise with these companies when the ZW$ makes it impossible to invest in their networks.

The two organisations comment

Never Ncube, CEO of Dandemutande said,

We have made an investment of US$5 million for the backhaul and will invest about US$3 million in metro fibre in cities that the backhaul is passing through to modernize and upgrade our network thereby ensuring that the platform is future-ready to meet customer needs.

This speaks volumes of our commitment to providing our customers with superior connectivity solutions throughout the country. We will split the project into two phases, the first phase being the 531km of optic fibre from Beitbridge-Somabhula-Bulawayo which was launched in December 2022 with the Victoria Falls leg and the second phase being the 360 km of optic fibre between Somabhula and Harare.

The second phase was supposed to be completed by the end of February.

Yonas Maru, BCS Group Managing Director gave a few details on how the partnership is structured,

BCS Group and Dandemutande mutually funded CAPEX for fibre construction and each party owns a percentage of the fibre cores and shares in proportion of the cost of fibre maintenance.

Together, this project provides the infrastructure necessary for Zimbabwe to build digital services. It creates the needle that stitches our continent together, as fiber links are laid across countries and our people engage in trade, commerce, and play without regard to the borders created by colonial powers. The various projects BCS Group is doing take us out of poverty while making Zimbabwe a true hub.

They hope this new fibre link will “significantly reduce Internet access costs, increase reliability and bring high-speed Internet access to the rural areas of Zimbabwe.”

Doesn’t that sound like the hope many people have thrust on Starlink’s shoulders? So, I guess we need reminding that terrestrial connectivity can still be competitive.

In some countries, Starlink is not cheaper than fixed internet and that’s where Zimbabwe needs to be. Investments like these by Dandemutande will go a long way in helping us get there.

You may recall that Dark Fibre Africa completed laying over 2000km of their own fibre network last year. All welcome developments.

For context, Liquid had surpassed 20,000km in Zimbabwe back in 2020 and they reached 100,000km in the whole of Africa in 2021.

  1. potraz

    once star-link and Chinese internet is approved this will be a mega loss 🤣

    1. Userr

      Could be ,but I don’t see the government approving starlink anytime soon, they have a lot business interest in telecoms (parastatals) telone, africom etc. They would want to protect those companies

    2. Userr

      Could be ,but I don’t see the government approving starlink anytime soon, they have a lot of business interests in telecoms (parastatals) telone, africom etc. They would want to protect those companies

  2. Tanyaradzwa Kampote

    But guys to be honest why do you take the high way because here in Zimbabwe you must focus on rural areas because nowadays the technology reached every school and introduced every child must have a laptop or a smartphone, whilst in rural areas where on earth would they go to use their smartphones because they is no
    connectivity.
    Because if you do put wired network in rural areas l bet many people will stop talking about Starlink network

  3. Teeman

    The infrastructure being developed on the ground is a very much welcome development. I personally welcome it and cheer it on more….. But if you look at the prices that are being charged (currently) for fiber connections by these service providers s its still expensive ( in my opinion). I think top down approach…Starlink is a better option (installation time)

    In my neighborhood fibre is no where but starlink can be installed … If you go and want to have internet you are told the booster (all our boosters) are at full capacity (akazara). So it means there is no more service (for new customers) so why block starlink that has capacity

    If you opt for the fibre you are told (your area there is no fibre) so if the current service providers are at full capacity… Why not bring a player who has the capacity

  4. Userr

    Only problem is the focus on the major it urban areas only

    1. Userr

      Only problem is the focus on the major urban areas only

