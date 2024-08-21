Android gets new anti-theft security measures powered by AI

They say you never really forget the one that got away. I hope they’re wrong. However, if it’s anything like losing a phone to theft, then I’m in trouble because I’m nowhere close to forgetting the phone that was stolen from me.

It was a lovely black Samsung Galaxy S. Yes, the OG, the very first Galaxy S device. Some bastard nicked it while it was charging in my bedroom. The nerve.

As long as there are humans on earth, thieving will be a part of life. So, it’s great to see Google (the makers of the Android we all love) taking steps to help us locate stolen phones or, at the very least, ensure our private stuff isn’t part of the spoils.

Theft detection lock

This was announced a few months ago but is now rolling out. Some beta testers are getting it, and it should make its way to all phones running Android 10 or above in due time.

Android will automatically lock the screen if it thinks someone’s trying to steal it, whether they’re running, biking, or driving away. This is powered by AI.

There are still some details we don’t know, but Google says the AI uses your phone’s gyroscope and accelerometer to detect common motions associated with theft. If the tool detects those motions, it immediately locks your phone screen.

Plus, it’ll lock up if it notices any suspicious activity, like someone trying to disconnect it or failing to log in too many times.

This should help ensure you don’t end up a minor celebrity in WhatsApp groups, with your private messages and pictures falling into the wrong hands.

Before, during and after theft

Google announced a number of security enhancements that should protect your data “before, during, and after a theft.”

In short, here are the new security measures:

Making it more difficult to factory reset a phone and set it up under a new account

Private spaces to hide sensitive apps

The ability to mark your phone as lost on Find My Device for easier tracking

Automatic lock for excessive failed authentication

The ability to lock your phone if it’s offline

Remote lock, which lets you lock your phone’s screen using just your number and a quick security challenge

Or put a different way:

Before Theft: Find My Device enhancements: Easier tracking of your lost phone, including marking it as lost for increased visibility. Remember you can locate, lock, or erase your device remotely if it’s lost or stolen.

Easier tracking of your lost phone, including marking it as lost for increased visibility. Remember you can locate, lock, or erase your device remotely if it’s lost or stolen. Private spaces for sensitive apps: Hide and protect apps containing confidential information. Samsung had Private Folders and a similar feature is coming to all Android users.

Hide and protect apps containing confidential information. Samsung had Private Folders and a similar feature is coming to all Android users. Enhanced Lock Screen Security: Google has strengthened the lock screen mechanisms, making it harder for thieves to bypass them. This includes support for stronger PINs, passwords. During Theft: Anti-theft detection tool: AI-powered automatic locking upon detection of theft-like motion (running, biking, driving).

AI-powered automatic locking upon detection of theft-like motion (running, biking, driving). Automatic lock for suspicious activity: Triggers a lock after repeated disconnection attempts or failed logins.

Triggers a lock after repeated disconnection attempts or failed logins. These are the ones we talked about above. After Theft: Difficulty factory resetting: Makes it harder for thieves to wipe and reuse your phone.

Makes it harder for thieves to wipe and reuse your phone. Remote lock: Lock your phone remotely using your phone number and a security challenge.

Lock your phone remotely using your phone number and a security challenge. Lock for offline phones: Prevents unauthorized access even when the phone is not connected to the internet.

More like it

I especially love that they are making it harder to factory reset a phone and set it up under a new account. iPhones are notoriously hard to break in this manner. A factory reset doesn’t wipe the attached iCloud account. You’re still asked for those credentials even after resetting or updating the OS.

I don’t think Androids will be as fortified. We love unlocked bootloaders and custom ROMs, so we really shouldn’t be surprised that it’s easier to flash new software on an Android. That completely nullifies whatever security measures you had.

So, don’t taunt thieves by walking around with your phone in your back pocket, thinking Google has solved theft.

However, take comfort in knowing you have a better chance of protecting your data after a theft.

Also read: