Death on our roads, here’s how a WhatsApp group is helping save lives

When I first heard of ConCERT, I was really impressed and my optimism in humanity was given a boost. This is a group of volunteers who decided to make a difference in a very real way and using a technology that we are now taking for granted: a WhatsApp group.

What is ConCERT?

Their full name is Converge Community Emergency Response Team. They are a group of properly trained first aid volunteers who coordinate themselves via WhatsApp groups to respond to road traffic accidents giving much needed first aid and stabilisation before an ambulance gets to the scene.

Zimbabwe’s deadly roads

ConCERT volunteer at accident scene

I am sure by now, you have already heard that per capita, Zimbabwe has the most fatalities due to road accidents in the world. If you drive in Harare and on our highways, you are definitely not surprised by this assertion. The truth is, a lot of what we call road accidents in Zimbabwe are not accidents but merely road crimes resulting in collisions and the like.

According to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, on average, there is an accident occurring every 15 minutes in Zimbabwe and these accidents are claiming 150 lives every month. What’s worse: the majority of those dying are aged between 25 and 45 which has lots of economic ripple effects besides the devastating loss of life under such traumatic circumstances.

Zimbabwe’s broken emergency infrastructure

I lost a newfound friend a few months ago. She was involved in a road accident. Good Samaritans rushed her to Sally Mugabe Hospital but she died several hours later in the parking lot of that hospital waiting to be attended to. Stories like these ones and worse are now so common in this country that we have become somewhat numb to them, unfortunately.

The situation gets worse when it comes to the response times when accidents occur. The national emergency dispatch hotlines don’t work. Healthcare at private facilities has become a “pay right away before we can do anything for you” kind of affair. This is where ConvergeCERT comes in.

How Converge volunteers work

I first heard of this group several months ago. I immediately asked to be added to the WhatsApp group where I have been lurking and observing how passionately these people do a critical job that no one is paying them for. The group has people of all age groups, gender, races and economic means but all of them just passionate to save even one life if they can.

Typically one member of the group notifies the group when a road accident occurs, this is like “dispatch.” A lot of times these notifications come in just a few minutes from the accident occurring. Usually the person notifying will be headed to the site or already there to assist with first aid. Other members of the group then jump in to notify the police and call an ambulance. Some actually go to pick up the police since sometimes the police will not have transportation.

Besides first aid, the responders secure the site, clear the road and help to ensure the site itself does not cause a secondary accident. Throughout all this there will be massive communication in the group, everyone focused on helping in this situation. Unlike our private healthcare system, these responders just go on the scene to help. They are not paid and do not need to first know if people needing assistance have medical aid or anything like that.

How did all this start?

ConCERT was founded by a guy called Webster Jaricha in May 2022. Webster is a qualified Ambulance Technician, Emergency Medical Dispatcher and First Aid instructor who has over a decade of experience in Prehospital Care and Emergency Medical Services training.

He used to work for Mars Ambulances then PSMI Emras ambulances where he was also a training instructor on emergency response. He later went to Ace Air and Ambulance where he eventually became the chief instructor.

Webster then founded Converge Health and Safety, a training business that trains businesses and individuals on first aid and emergency response. It was through this business that Webster started training individuals for a fee as low as $10 just to make these life saving skills as accessible as possible.

It is some of these trainees that Webster then organised into emergency responders to give roadside assistance and to bridge gaps in our national infrastructure. To date Webster has trained about 300 people in life saving skills and ConCERT has responded to more than 100 road accidents.

What needs does ConCERT have?

For most of the time I have been in the ConCERT group, the members have been trying among themselves to raise money to buy two motorcycles that will enable them to access accidents sites much quicker even when there is dense traffic. I liked the transparency of how the money is being raised. Donors were given the account details of the bike sellers where they can deposit funds directly and obtain a receipt.

For months, the group has not been able to raise enough even for one bike. Maybe those who dish out Toyota Aquas could contribute to something more meaningful for a change (silently if they can – no image washing with stuff like this please!). More seriously, you might want to consider chipping in and helping with the acquisition of the two bikes or maybe more.

What’s in the future?

Webster plans on figuring out a business model for this service so as to make it self sustaining. Right now it’s the community on the WhatsApp group that chips in here and there to fund their modest needs. Other funding comes from Webster’s training business as well as from One Life Aqua, a swimming training business from whose premises Webster operates. The founder of One Life Aqua, Edric Gonzongere is now doubling up as the ConCERT Administrative Director.

Interested in helping?

You can visit ConCERT at One Life Aqua, Number 10 Dorset Road, Mount Pleasant. Email them at convergence.zim@gmail.com or call/WhatsApp Webster at +263775 471 922 or Edric at +263772 288 999