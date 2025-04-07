Gemini Live Rolling Out: Talk to AI About What You See on Screen or Through Your Camera

In March, Google began rolling out the ability to talk live with Gemini about anything you see, whether it’s through your phone’s screen or through its camera.

This soon will be available to all Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android devices, and today it’s coming to more people, starting with all Gemini app users on Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 devices.

Gemini Live used to only accept voice input, but “Talk Live about” expands this to:

Images : Upload image from Gallery or use Camera and tap the “Talk Live about this” chip

: Upload image from Gallery or use Camera and tap the “Talk Live about this” chip Files : Upload file, or open PDF in Files by Google (or Samsung Notes) and activate Gemini overlay. Supported formats include TXT, DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, and HWP.

: Upload file, or open PDF in Files by Google (or Samsung Notes) and activate Gemini overlay. Supported formats include TXT, DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, and HWP. YouTube: Open Gemini overlay with player active or paste YouTube link into Gemini app. “For any YouTube video up to 2 hours long, you can ask Gemini Live about anything that’s mentioned in the captions of the video.”

I know that some will hear all this and wonder if it could be useful to them or if it’s just one of those features that sounds cool but is ultimately just a gimmick.

I couldn’t possibly know how useful you will find the update but Google gives out a few scenarios where talking live with Gemini could be useful:

Brainstorm creative projects

If you’re stuck in a creative rut, brainstorm out loud with Gemini. Show your photos to Gemini by sharing your screen: you could share images of something that inspires you, like the textures of a tree or the colors of a bustling market, and ask Gemini to spark ideas for designs, creative writing or even crafts.

Troubleshoot and get input

Have a squeaky chair? A glitching record player? With Gemini Live’s camera input, you can show Gemini what you’re seeing in real time and get quick input while you work. Just point your camera at the issue and chat with Gemini to figure out a plan.

Get personal shopping advice

Tired of endless tabs and indecisive online shopping? Share your screen in Gemini Live as you browse online retailers, and Gemini can be your personal shopping assistant. Ask for comparisons between products or for style advice on outfits. You can even show Gemini specific items and ask what would compliment them using your camera to show your own wardrobe. Get instant feedback on your choices, ensuring you make informed (and stylish) purchases.

Develop your skills and get feedback

Share your screen with Gemini and get valuable feedback on your work, whether it’s your latest blog post, social media campaign or collection of photos. Get advice on everything from profile pictures and captions to overall layout and design. Gemini can analyze your content, identify areas for improvement and provide personalized recommendations to help you make a lasting impression.

If the above still doesn’t quite lay it out, maybe Samsung could help with that: