{Picture} This Is What The E-ticket For The Zimbabwe Vs Congo Match Looks Like

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Matchday is approaching and many people are now hurrying to buy the electronic tickets (e-ticket) for ZImbabwe’s upcoming match with Congo. Just in case you are not sure how the e-ticket looks like when you receive it in your email, here’s a specimen of it:

