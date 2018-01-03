Supa Mandiwanzira Rubbishes Corruption Allegations Leveled Against Him

The Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security, Supa Mandiwanzira has responded to allegations of criminal abuse of office or corruption leveled against him by former Netone CEO Reward Kangai.

Mandiwanzira is under investigation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as a result of the report that was made by Kangai.

Te minister however claims the allegations are silly and false and says the allegations are already subject of defamation litigation in the High Court. He further says the allegations have long been discredited. He declares his innocence and says he actually welcomes further investigations as he has nothing to hide.

The Minister made these responses on Twitter:

Discredited allegations by a fired former CEO implicated in corrupt activities by a PWC forensic audit can’t be the basis for an arrest. Only a confused opposition activist would expect an arrest without investigation. — Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) January 2, 2018

These silly allegations are already subject of defamation ligation against one Reward Kangai in the High Court of Zimbabwe. They are fake. — Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) January 2, 2018

One Twitter user pointed to the minister that his rebuttal was not convincing and claimed the Prosecutor General is waiting for the docket to the case, to which Mandiwanzira responded,

Stick to facts and not fiction — Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) January 2, 2018

Another user asked him if he was going to retire, to which he responded,

Only the guilty throw in the towel — Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) January 2, 2018

So there you have it. Minister Supa Mandiwanzira maintains he has nothing to be afraid of as the allegations of corruption are false. So it’s his word against that of Reward Kangai at the moment. We will eagerly wait for what the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption concludes after it’s investigations.

Does Kangai have motive to defame the minister’s name? He probably does but that does not mean he is. If he is fabricating all this then he has a future in entertainment and should seriously consider blessing us with a novel or something.

Supa Mandiwanzira Reward Kangai Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Supa Collins Mandiwanzira is a Zimbabwean politician, journalist and entrepreneur. He is the current Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security in the Republic of Zimbabwe. Mandiwanzira is the founder of Zimbabwe's only privately owned radio station, ZiFM Stereo through his company, AB Communications.... Read More About Supa Mandiwanzira Reward Kangai is the current Chief Executive Officer of NetOne Zimbabwe. He was appointed Managing Director at the founding of NetOne when the former Posts and Telecommunications Corporation of Zimbabwe (PTC) was of disbanded to create TelOne, NetOne and Zimpost. In March 2016, Kangai was... Read More About Reward Kangai The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), is a body that has the constitutional mandate to corruption. ZACC is administered under the Office of the President and Cabinet. In the past it was under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is one of the two Chapter 13... Read More About Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission