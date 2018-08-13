Here’s A List Of All Telecel USSD Codes In One Place

There are very few things as irritating as knowing there is a USSD code for something you want to do, but not knowing what that USSD code actually is. We made a list of all the USSD codes if you are an Econet user and I’m sure there are some Telecel users who were looking for similar info. Don’t worry, we are not leaving you out in the cold.

Telecel short codes

Short code Action *122# Balance enquiry *123*..# Airtime topup *140# Call me back *141# Notify me when reachable *142# Missed call alert *143# Emergency Credit *144# Broadband plus data bundles *145# Main menu *146# Cross-net voice bundles *147# Teletunes *151# News on demand, Music on demand, Religious Pack, Prayer alert Service

*155# International voice bundles

*175# Red & Business balance enquiry

*177# Khuluma balance enquiry

*404# SMS Bundles

*470# Daily Data Bundles, All night long bundles

*480# Whatsapp, Facebook, Wi-Fi Bundles and MegaBoost

*808# Telecare

*888# Telecash *33156# Prepaid International roaming

