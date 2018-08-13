advertisement

Home » Telecommunications » Here’s A List Of All Telecel USSD Codes In One Place

Here’s A List Of All Telecel USSD Codes In One Place

advertisement
Zimbabwean Telecoms
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

There are very few things as irritating as knowing there is a USSD code for something you want to do, but not knowing what that USSD code actually is. We made a list of all the USSD codes if you are an Econet user and I’m sure there are some Telecel users who were looking for similar info. Don’t worry, we are not leaving you out in the cold.

advertisement
Telecel short codes
Short codeAction
*122#Balance enquiry
*123*..#Airtime topup
*140# Call me back
*141#Notify me when reachable
*142#Missed call alert
*143#Emergency Credit
*144#Broadband plus data bundles
*145#Main menu
*146#Cross-net voice bundles
*147#Teletunes
*151# News on demand, Music on demand, Religious Pack, Prayer alert Service
*155# International voice bundles
*175# Red & Business balance enquiry
*177# Khuluma balance enquiry
*404# SMS Bundles
*470# Daily Data Bundles, All night long bundles
*480# Whatsapp, Facebook, Wi-Fi Bundles and MegaBoost
*808# Telecare
*888# Telecash
*33156# Prepaid International roaming

advertisement
WhatsApp
Share
Tweet
Share

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.