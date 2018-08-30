Instagram Just Added New Security And Account Verification Features To Help Keep The Platform Safe

Instagram has just started rolling out a number of security measures, making the platform safer for its billions of users. It is giving users access to more info on an account, the ability to apply for verification, and use third-party apps for two-factor authentication. Let’s take a closer look at each of these features:

About this Account

First and foremost, Instagram will provide you with a lot more insight into accounts that reach wide audiences. A new ‘About this Account’ section, accessible via a user’s profile, will inform you when someone joined the platform, account location, accounts with shared followers, ads being run by them, and more.

Profile Verification

Probably most important and awaited update comes in the form of requesting the iconic blue tick of a verified Instagram account. Verified accounts were previously restricted to public figures, brands and other major profiles until date but now they will become accessible to the general masses.

You will be able to head to the Settings in your Instagram app to fill out a simple form, attach an identity proof, and await the result of your verification process.

However, filling up the form doesn’t guarantee you a blue tick in your Instagram profile.

2FA Authenticator App Support

Finally, Instagram is extending the scope of its two-factor authentication feature beyond your phone number and will soon allow you to use third-party authenticator apps to log into your account. You no longer need to wait for the six-digit code to arrive in the message inbox only but you can now be able to use a third-party app like Google Authenticator to retrieve your code.

Are these security features available for everyone yet?

These security features are currently rolling out on iOS and should make their way to Android in the coming days.