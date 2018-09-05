Google Chrome Turns 10 And Brings With It A New Redesign And Some Features

For companies, anniversaries work a bit differently than the way it works for people. Whereas people expect gifts when they reach a certain milestones, for companies milestones are usually a test to see if they can remain relevant and actually keep innovating. This was the case with iPhone when they reached 10 last year and introduced the polarising iPhone X. This will be the case for Samsung as their Galaxy line of smartphones also reaches a decade.

It seems expectations are actually ratcheted up and no one cares to look back. With Google’s Chrome Browser celebrating its 10th anniversary yesterday, it seems the team at Google is not resting on their laurels and they’ve brought forward a fresh coat of paint to keep things exciting. The Google Chrome browser has finally caught up with other Google apps and their material design language.

Managing passwords

The new Google Chrome also claims it will manage passwords better and faster than before and your passwords will be linked to your Gmail account.

Smart answers

You might have come across smart answers which pop up in the search bar when you are looking for definitions in Chrome. This will now be applied across a number of other searches including weather, questions, sporting events and public figures.

How do you get the latest update?

The new version of Google Chrome is available on Desktop, iOS and Android.

On Desktop;

Go to the top right corner and press the 3-dotted button

Go to Help

Select About Google Chrome you’ll be presented with an option to update your browser

On Android and iPhone go to the respective app stores and go to the updates section and update the Google Chrome to the latest version and you’ll get the latest features.