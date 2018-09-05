Government Instructs Schools To Open EcoCash Accounts

We all know that mobile money platforms (particularly EcoCash) are now the de facto way of making payments by average Zimbabweans. If an organization doesn’t accept payment through mobile money these days then they stand to lose much revenue.

advertisement

That’s why the government is now urging (and instructing) schools to accept mobile money payments. Such a stunt was taken after many parents complained that some schools in Mutare were demanding payments in cash and bank transfers but shunning EcoCash payments. In fact, some of the schools said that they didn’t even have EcoCash accounts to receive the school fees. Speaking about the issue, Manicaland provincial education director Mr. Edward Shumba said;

We have instructed schools to open EcoCash accounts in their names…Schools need to realize that in Zimbabwe there are many ways to pay for goods and services, EcoCash is one of them and not all money is in the form of hard cash. advertisement

It’s not surprising that schools have not yet embraced the new form of money, but it just doesn’t make sense. Besides the fact that mobile money payments account for over 80% of all electronic payments, many parents are receiving their salaries through mobile money accounts so it only makes sense for them to make payments using mobile money platforms. I’m reminded of the EcoCash Business Wallet which is a mobile money wallet that’s good as a bank account which organizations can use to receive mobile money payments and make payments with it as well.

EcoCash Manicaland Mutare EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash Manicaland is a province which covers largely the eastern highlands and the south eastern plateau of Zimbabwe. Manicaland is one of Zimbabwe's ten administrative provinces. Mutare is the capital of Manicaland province. Read More About Manicaland Mutare is the name of Zimbabwe's third largest city after Harare and Bulawayo. Popularliry referred to in Zimbabwe as Kumakomoyo, this word depicts the city’s mountainous terrain giving it a unique distinction which makes it different from the rest of other cities in the country.... Read More About Mutare