EcoCash Sets Minimum Amount For ZESA Tokens To $10

I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is EcoCash is now buying ZESA tokens again after weeks of disrupted service. The bad news is there is now a minimum fee for ZESA tokens. That’s right, gone are the days where you would top up anything less than $10 for a short period, whilst you get your finances together.

So EcoCash put out a statement announcing that the system is back up and announcing the new limit. The statement read:

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company electricity token system on EcoCash is now working. Customers are now able to buy ZESA tokens via EcoCash. The minimum value you can buy your ZESA token on EcoCash has been increased to $10 to improve system efficiency. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and we will keep you informed of any further developments.

After weeks of challenges -on ZETDC’s side- inconvenienced customers, this news will provide some bitter-sweet relief to everyone who’s been trying to purchase ZESA tokens over the past few weeks.

Why raise the limit?

Well, when ZETDC spoke on the issue last week they attributed the issues to server problems;

The power utility would also like to advise that in the interest of quality service provision, new computer servers have been acquired and are now on site ready for installation. In that vein customers will also be in a position to access the service through the EcoCash platform once the servers have been connected within the next few days. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

EcoCash probably raised the limit in order to avoid straining ZETDC servers which are clearly in shambles. Does this mean they will reduce the limit once the servers have been installed? Hopefully, but depending on the reaction from the public, EcoCash might not have any reason to do so by then. They stand to make more from transaction fees whilst also ensuring there’s less strain on the servers. Two birds with one stone, from their perspective?