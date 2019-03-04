EcoSure Apologizes & Refunds Customers Who Were Registered For EcoSure Without Their Consent

You may be one of the few subscribers who woke up to find that their EcoCash mobile wallet was a dollar lighter after they had been registered for EcoSure without their consent. This came as a surprise but EcoSure has clarified that the affected subscribers are part of an EcoSure promotion and have already been refunded.

EcoSure sent out the update on their Twitter page:

Dear Valued Customers We sincerely apologise for the EcoSure deductions that were erroneously made from some EcoCash customers. The affected customers were part of the FREE Cover promotion and refunds have already been processed.

Some people on the Twitter thread that claimed that refunds had been processed are yet to actually receive their refunds so it’s not exactly clear what processed means in this context.

An unfortunate mishap?

As one of my colleagues mentioned in his rant about this whole situation, the EcoSure error went a bit too far as Econet basically put their hands in people’s wallets and took their money and put that money to another one of their businesses. That’s really uncool and this incident will do quite some harm to a company that has garnered a reputation for taking people’s money. Though I think that reputation is unfairly placed on them it is in instances like these that you can’t blame people who casually shout “Econet inoba mari dzevanhu” and hopefully this is something that regulators look into and prevent as it’s not as simple as passing it off as a mistake.

What is the EcoSure Free Cover Promotion?

I’m not exactly sure as prior to the EcoSure statement I wasn’t aware of this promotion. The promotion doesn’t seem to have been mentioned recently on EcoSure’s Facebook and Twitter pages and we are still waiting for clarity on this promotion.

