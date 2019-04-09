Twitter Cuts Down Number Of Accounts Users Can Follow In A Day

Just like Facebook, Twitter is infamous for bots that post spam content and fake news. To help address that issue, Twitter has taken a number of steps over the past months such as the suspension of fake accounts earlier last year.
One tactic that spammers use to achieve their goals on the platform is to follow multiple accounts. To control this behavior, Twitter is introducing a new limitation on how many accounts you can follow each day. In a tweet, the company says users can now only follow a maximum of 400 accounts per day. This represents a huge drop from the previous limit of 1,000 follows on a daily basis.
The new limit won’t affect the number of accounts you can follow overall, though. Additionally, verified accounts can still follow up to 1,000 accounts per day.
Twitter’s Policy
