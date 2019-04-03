WhatsApp Finally Allowing You To Choose Who Can Add You To Groups

Back in February, we reported that WhatsApp would soon allow users to select who could and couldn’t add them to groups. For a long time, this has been one of the most demanded features by users as being added to a group randomly is one of the most irritating things that could happen to you when using the application.

Starting from today, the update that will allow users to actually control who can add them to groups will now be rolling out to users.

To enable this setting, users can simply do the following:

Go to Settings> Accounts> Privacy > Groups and then select the option you want.

Users will have three options to choose from when it comes to who can add them to groups. You can allow everyone, your contacts or nobody. If you pick nobody every time anyone tries to add you to a WhatsApp group you would get a invitation that you can either accept or reject.

This feature is such a big deal because you can now stop hundreds of people randomly getting access to your number because someone has just decided to add you to a group.

The update will be rolling out to users a bit randomly so even if you update your WhatsApp you may not have it yet.

