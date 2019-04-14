advertisement

WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Are All Down

WhatsApp, Instagram And Facebook Are All Down

Posted by Staff Writer

If you’re having trouble sending and receiving messages on WhatsApp, you’re not the only one. WhatsApp along with Instagram and Facebook are all not working right now.

The Facebook-owned services have all bee down for more than hour and Facebook is attributing this problem to a “server configuration change”.

The issues seem to have started around 1 PM for me but in other parts of the world, it started around noon. It doesn’t seem as though the outage is global but it is affecting a significant number of countries.

Twitter however is working just fine, and it’s where everyone is going to complain:

