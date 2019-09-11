iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launched. Prices Start At $699

Apple has finally taken the covers off its brand new 2019 iPhones, and yes, they are called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. These iPhones are direct upgrades to last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Obviously, the devices come with many new features, but perhaps the most interesting feature is the A13 chip. The big focus with the A13 is on power efficiency which brings more hours of battery life to the the new three iPhones, according to Apple.

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Specs and Features

The iPhone 11 is the successor to last year’s iPhone XR. Apple has priced iPhone 11 starting from $699 and the phone will go on sale on September 20.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the successors to last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and as such, they are the higher- end iPhone variants for the year. The iPhone 11 Pro comes with the same 5.8-inch OLED last year’s iPhone XS had. The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display, same as last year’s iPhone XS max. Also, Apple is bundling an 18W fast charger in the box for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max but sadly iPhone 11 won’t get it.

Apple has priced the iPhone 11 Pro starting at $999, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1099 . The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will go on sale from September 20.

