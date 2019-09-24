Video Showing Nokia Feature Phone (Kambudzi) Running On Android Leaks

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Ever since HMD Global started using Nokia branding, it has not only released Android smartphones but has launched a series of feature phones. Folks in Zimbabwe prefer to call a feature phone as kambudzi.

Those feature phones are packed with a few new features to make them useful according to modern demands like 4G LTE support. And now, HMD Global seems to be ready to take things to the next level by releasing a feature phone with the Android operating system.

A new leaked video shows a Nokia feature phone running Android 8.1 Oreo. It is a short clip where the host can be seen showing different elements of the software. It shows the feature phone with features such as Google Assistant for all the smart tasks and voice commands support. It has various Google apps installed like Google Chrome, Google Maps, and YouTube. In the video you can see Google Maps app crashing during the launch process which is likely to be due to it being an unfinished product for now. Here’s the video:

HMD global hasn’t issued a statement concerning this kind of feature phone so we don’t know yet when it will hit the market.

Image credit: TheNextWeb

