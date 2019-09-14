Watch: ZESA Explains How New Tarrif Model Works

ZESA introduced a new tarrif model some weeks ago which penalizes heavy electricity users. We once wrote about how the tarrif model works but if you didn’t understand it you can watch the following video:

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares