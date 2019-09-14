Watch: ZESA Explains How New Tarrif Model Works

ZESA introduced a new tarrif model some weeks ago which penalizes heavy electricity users. We once wrote about how the tarrif model works but if you didn’t understand it you can watch the following video:
— Fortune Chasi (@fortunechasi) September 13, 2019
Also read: The More ZESA You Use, The More You Pay- Here’s How It Works
