Google Recorder Is The Best Application For Transcription We've Seen

Google Recorder Is The Best Application For Transcription We’ve Seen

Smartphone design Google
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Recently, Google’s Recorder application leaked and right after seeing it in use, it looks like the best recording application currently available on Android. I couldn’t test it out personally since it only works on Android devices with Android 9 and upwards.

So not only does the Google Recorder allow you to record audio, but it also includes a live transcription tool. Best of all the transcription doesn’t require an internet connection.

This means if you’re in charge of taking minutes in a meeting, you’re a journalist and you record audio which you later transcribe or a student recording lectures this will come in handy. Manually transcribing audio is time-consuming and quite painful if you ask me, so this will be a must-have application if ever you need to transcribe audio to text.

The accuracy seems to be spot-on but without testing it on a Zimbabwean accent and only having seen it in action it’s hard to know whether or not it will be as effective for Zimbos. Even if it isn’t as effective I still feel the tool will be worth a look

You can download and test Google’s Recorder here

