MisRed Helping Local Start-ups To Market Their Products On Twitter For Free

If you are an entrepreneur who’s still trying to get their little company off the ground, it can be beyond your means to do a big marketing campaign to let the public know you. But fortunately, we are in the age of social media where a single marketing message can be heard or seen by thousands, millions or even billions of people.

As it happens, Popular celebrity, MisRed is now harnessing social media and her popularity to help local start-ups and SMEs to advertise themselves through an initiative called RedMarketSunday.

We are back like Musana😆!

12-18pm

1. Follow instructions below if you are showcasing a product or service advertisement 2. Follow #RedMarketSunday to see if there is any product or service you may be interested in 3. If you like what you see, don’t be stingy with the Retweets and likes pic.twitter.com/DF8l5U9a1C — M I S R E D (@iMisred) October 6, 2019

RedMarketSunday is getting popular such that in less than 3 weeks after its launch over 500 users/businesses have already taken part.

What’s #RedMarketSunday

Essentially, startups/small businesses posts a tweet stating what they do, their contact details (website, number or physical address) and then tag MisRed’s Twitter handle (@iMisRed). MisRed will then retweet the startup’s tweet. With MisRed’s retweets, startup’s have a chance of being heard or seen by at least 97 000 people and firms who make up MisRed’s Twitter followers.

But that’s not all. According to MisRed, RedMarketSunday tweets have so far garnered 8 million impressions, meaning that the tweets appeared to users in their timeline or search results 8 million times.

A basic summary of how #RedMarketSunday is doing so far…. thank you to everyone for opening your mind to it… it’s certainly not my effort alone but it’s really because of your buy in! Let’s continue to help grow each other positively and profitably pic.twitter.com/8gid4JbYgy — M I S R E D (@iMisred) October 7, 2019

For this kind of service that MisRed is doing, social media influencers typically charge start-ups for it. Yet, here we are, MisRed is doing it for free- now you can see why this is a noble initiative.

What time does RedMarketSunday starts?

It starts from 12 pm and end at 6 pm.

