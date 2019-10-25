advertisement

ZOL Unveils New Wibroniks Prices (October)

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

ZOL has just released new prices for its Wibroniks service. The new prices will come into effect on the 1st of November, this coming month. Here are the new prices:

According to ZOL “all prices for Fibroniks packages remain unchanged”.

