Vaya Adds Intercity & Cross Border Bookings To List Of Services

Vaya will be adding Cross Border and Intercity options to its Vaya application in time for the festive season.

We are excited to add these services to our existing suite of ‘On Demand Services’ and look forward to bringing safety, convenience and peace of mind to travellers in the region and beyond Dorothy Zimuto – Vaya CEO

If you open the Vaya application at the time of publishing the Cross border option is available but I couldn’t find the intercity service. Some of the advantages of Vaya Cross Border include the fact that the service will come with travel insurance for all passengers and all those coming into Zimbabwe using Vaya Crossborder will get 30km free travel on Vaya upon arrival into the country.

At the present moment I’m not sure if the service is working because I followed all the steps to hire a bus which include:

adding a pickup point & destination

adding a departure data

Adding number of passengers

I followed these steps but clicking on “Find Bus” resulted in a prompt to add a pickup point even though I had done so.

Anyway Intercity and Crossborder travelling is an interesting departure from Vaya’s existing model and it will be interesting to see if that has better traction. Intercity will cover Harare & Bulawayo, Harare & Mutare, Gweru and Masvingo. Crossborder will be available for travellers going to and coming from South Africa, Botswana and Zambia to start out.

