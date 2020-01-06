Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates Today – 6 January

The current bank exchange rates for the ZWL$ today are as follows:

advertisement

USD to ZWL$ : 16.8590

: 16.8590 ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8515

Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Black Market Rates:

advertisement

USD to ZWL$ zimrates.com 22.90

zimrates.com 22.90 USD to ZWL$ zwl365.com 22.70

zwl365.com 22.70 USD to ZWL$ bluemari.info 22.70

bluemari.info 22.70 USD to BOND: zimrates.com 16.7

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares