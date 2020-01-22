advertisement

November 2019 ZIMSEC O’Level Results Out Now, Check Them Online

Posted by Staff Writer

Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2019 Ordinary Level examination results.

The Council announced that the candidates recorded a 33.9 % pass rate adding that results can be collected from respective examination centres from Thursday 23 January 2020.

Exam candidates will be able to access their results from 6PM by going to the ZIMSEC website.

ZIMSEC has also shared an Online Results Distribution Manual which contains the following instructions:

  • how to create an account on the portal
  • how to login
  • how to view your results

How to create an account on the ZIMSEC portal

  1. Go to the portal
  2. Click on “Register as new user”
  3. Fill out the information required (instructions will appear on the right side of the screen)

How to login

If you already have an account, you’ll want to log in:

  1. Go to the portal
  2. Enter your Username and Password as created at user registration
  3. Click on Login

How to view results once in the portal

  1. Once logged in select the Candidates Result option

98 thoughts on “November 2019 ZIMSEC O’Level Results Out Now, Check Them Online

  8. Kana pane pressure it means kuti myb 2 or 3 pple vavhura but handisati ndaona avhura s far!!!!zimsec may you send another link

    Reply

  9. now yaakuti account already taken but if i try to login its saying account not yet activated…kurara ndakamuka sure kuti mwana aone maresults haayaas

    Reply

