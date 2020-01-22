November 2019 ZIMSEC O’Level Results Out Now, Check Them Online

Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2019 Ordinary Level examination results.

The Council announced that the candidates recorded a 33.9 % pass rate adding that results can be collected from respective examination centres from Thursday 23 January 2020.

Exam candidates will be able to access their results from 6PM by going to the ZIMSEC website.

ZIMSEC has also shared an Online Results Distribution Manual which contains the following instructions:

how to create an account on the portal

how to login

how to view your results

How to create an account on the ZIMSEC portal

Go to the portal Click on “Register as new user” Fill out the information required (instructions will appear on the right side of the screen)

How to login

If you already have an account, you’ll want to log in:

Go to the portal Enter your Username and Password as created at user registration Click on Login

How to view results once in the portal

Once logged in select the Candidates Result option

