Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has released the 2019 Ordinary Level examination results.
The Council announced that the candidates recorded a 33.9 % pass rate adding that results can be collected from respective examination centres from Thursday 23 January 2020.
Exam candidates will be able to access their results from 6PM by going to the ZIMSEC website.
ZIMSEC has also shared an Online Results Distribution Manual which contains the following instructions:
- how to create an account on the portal
- how to login
- how to view your results
How to create an account on the ZIMSEC portal
- Go to the portal
- Click on “Register as new user”
- Fill out the information required (instructions will appear on the right side of the screen)
How to login
If you already have an account, you’ll want to log in:
- Go to the portal
- Enter your Username and Password as created at user registration
- Click on Login
How to view results once in the portal
- Once logged in select the Candidates Result option
98 thoughts on “November 2019 ZIMSEC O’Level Results Out Now, Check Them Online”
Haaaa ikuramba yangu iyi
Ndezvenhema
akuramba aya
Zimbabwe is backward amana we dont embrace technology like how other countries do
Haaa these people want to see other kids fainting….
Its been ages ndichingoedza ichingoti error, pane ane yaitawo here?
You log in, it’s empty. The only options are account service and log off. These idiots!
Kana pane pressure it means kuti myb 2 or 3 pple vavhura but handisati ndaona avhura s far!!!!zimsec may you send another link
now yaakuti account already taken but if i try to login its saying account not yet activated…kurara ndakamuka sure kuti mwana aone maresults haayaas
munotipa zvimaLink zvisinga shandi gadzirisai!?
I just opened try late when there is no traffic
i’m now tired of trying…nx this juc proves how little ZIMSEC embraces technology….asi musadaro soo