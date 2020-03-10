C-Trade Updating Investor Information

C-Trade has sent out a communication to some of their users that they will be carrying out an update of Investor information:

Dear Valued Investor; We are currently carrying out an exercise to update investor information on the C-TRADE platform hence we are kindly requesting for you to submit a certified copy of your ID and a passport size photo. advertisement

Customers can submit the requested documents by following these steps:

‘UPLOAD’ function on the C-TRADE web portal or mobile App. Send an email with an attachment of the scanned copy of ID and photo to c-trade@escrowgroup.org; Hand delivery of a copy of ID and photos to Corpserve Registrars, 2nd Floor ZB Centre Corner First Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.

C-Trade also urges any users with queries to direct them to the following contact lines: 08080277 (Econet) 0800077 (Netone), +263737594405 or c-trade@escrowgroup.org.

It seems the message isn’t being sent out to all customers, as I didn’t get the email despite having registered for C-Trade and not shared these details.

