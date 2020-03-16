advertisement

NetOne Announces New Tariffs Being Effected Tomorrow

NetOne Announces New Tariffs Being Effected Tomorrow

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

NetOne has joined Econet and become the second mobile network operator to announce their new tariffs for voice, data and SMS.

The voice tariffs being effected tomorrow will be cheaper than Econet -which is now priced at $1.50/minute.

SMS & USSD

For SMSs – local texts are similarly priced at $0.38 but international texts are almost twice the cost $4.27 whilst NetOne only sets you back $2.49.

When you use your bank’s mobile banking facility via USSD for example, your bank will be charged $0.3805 per session – similar to the new USSD/session.

Data

NetOne subscribers will pay $0.29 whilst Econet subscribers pay $0.30, a marginal difference.

