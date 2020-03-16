NetOne Announces New Tariffs Being Effected Tomorrow

NetOne has joined Econet and become the second mobile network operator to announce their new tariffs for voice, data and SMS.
The voice tariffs being effected tomorrow will be cheaper than Econet -which is now priced at $1.50/minute.
SMS & USSD
For SMSs – local texts are similarly priced at $0.38 but international texts are almost twice the cost $4.27 whilst NetOne only sets you back $2.49.
When you use your bank’s mobile banking facility via USSD for example, your bank will be charged $0.3805 per session – similar to the new USSD/session.
Data
NetOne subscribers will pay $0.29 whilst Econet subscribers pay $0.30, a marginal difference.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KnpMP0CtgL86MGxfndYhVO
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.