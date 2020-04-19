NetOne Board Member Gets Fired As Administrative Chaos Continues

One would think a global pandemic would be enough to stop the in-fighting at NetOne but apparently even that isn’t enough.

We previously reported that Douglas Mamvura – one of the NetOne board members – had not been invited to any of the board meetings since his appointment back in October of 2019.

That very same board member is now being expelled from NetOne’s board because he failed to attend the board meetings – which would bring the number of board departures since February to 4.

Earlier this year, NetOne board chairman James Mutizwa and 2 other board members resigned allegedly due to differences with the remaining board members.

Confusion reigns

Sunday mail reports that following Mamvura’s appointment last year, the NetOne board was not notified of the new development. Mamvura only notified the board of his appointment in February and was invited to attend a special board meeting.

I was properly appointed but I was never advised of any meetings. I don’t know why I am being blocked. Douglas Mamvura commenting on his being sidelined back in February

Mamvura attended the meeting but was then reportedly asked to leave the meeting and report to the ICT Ministry for a briefing.

The mess at NetOne is further muddied by allegations that the remaining board members are now quasi-executives at the state-owned entity directing operations and spending hours on NetOne premises.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.