ZOL Adjust Wibroniks Prices

ZOL has announced a price hike for Wibroniks customers coming into effect on the 21st of April;

Data Validity $ WiBroniks 5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover $244 10GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $331 15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $418 20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $470 25GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $574 30GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $696 60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $1,044 100GB 30 days + 30 days rollover $1,392

Package Name Data $ Home Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited $2,070

ZOL urges all unlimited subscribers to “only make payments after receiving the invoices that will be sent out”. This means if you’re on an uncapped package and you wanted to renew your subscription in advance – that’s not allowed.

It’s worth remembering that ZOL hiked these prices less than a month ago – last increase was announced on the 18th of March.

How will consumers not going to work react?

Considering that most consumers of home internet services are not going to work at the moment due to the lockdown it will be interesting to see if those same users will continue to pay for their internet connection in such uncertain times.

If the lockdown is extended beyond April 20 that might force the hand of consumers to sacrifice some luxuries and it will be interesting to see if home internet is one of those luxuries.

