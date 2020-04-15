ZOL has announced a price hike for Wibroniks customers coming into effect on the 21st of April;
|Data
|Validity
|$
|WiBroniks
|5GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|$244
|10GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$331
|15GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$418
|20GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$470
|25GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$574
|30GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$696
|60GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$1,044
|100GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|$1,392
|Package Name
|Data
|$
|Home
|Wibroniks Unlimited
|Unlimited
|$2,070
ZOL urges all unlimited subscribers to “only make payments after receiving the invoices that will be sent out”. This means if you’re on an uncapped package and you wanted to renew your subscription in advance – that’s not allowed.
It’s worth remembering that ZOL hiked these prices less than a month ago – last increase was announced on the 18th of March.
How will consumers not going to work react?
Considering that most consumers of home internet services are not going to work at the moment due to the lockdown it will be interesting to see if those same users will continue to pay for their internet connection in such uncertain times.
If the lockdown is extended beyond April 20 that might force the hand of consumers to sacrifice some luxuries and it will be interesting to see if home internet is one of those luxuries.
2 thoughts on “ZOL Adjust Wibroniks Prices”
M actually sending them an email so that I can downgrade ndozoona after lockdown
What about those of us who paid a full month for April just before the lockdown was announced? Yet we have not used a single bit of data as we couldn’t go to work. Will ZOL give us a credit? I doubt it!