Econet Introduces A Cheaper e-Learning Bundle, Schools Buy It For Students & Teachers

Econet is nobody’s friend right now after the more than tippling in the prices of some of their internet access bundles. The MNO is hoping to warm up to schools and learners across the country with a new bundle tailored for the current reality of students learning from home.

Here are the bundle options:

The average price per MB is below 2c.

advertisement

To compare here is what the regular Econet bundles give you at similar price points:

How is this offer accessed?

Econet says only schools can apply and pay for their students and /or teachers. They need to have at least 50 different mobile numbers to which they are sending the bundle. Econet says:

Each school pays on behalf of its students/teachers/employees and collects money from parents or SDA’s. The school provides mobile phone numbers to be credited with the data bundles to Econet. So Econet only deals with the schools. However other options may also be considered.

Yea there’s still some bit of friction in how this offer can be accessed, hopefully it gets smoothed out. This probably means that the plan was put together quickly after the outcry of the price revision yesterday.

We of course look forward to the competition including fixed internet service providers responding to this. A little competition never hurts the consumer

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.