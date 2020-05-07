advertisement

Home » Broadband » [Update] NetOne Revises Bundle Prices; Here’s What You’ll Pay Now (May 2020)

[Update] NetOne Revises Bundle Prices; Here’s What You’ll Pay Now (May 2020)

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

After the outcry by many regarding Econet’s decision to hike pricing of data bundles yesterday, NetOne has followed suit after 24 hours.

UPDATE:

When this article went up it contained innacuracies. The tariffs in the article were actually effected on the 17th of March. NetOne was yet to effect the new tariffs as they had announced. Now they’ve done so and the article presents the new and accurate tariffs. Apologies for the mistake.

advertisement

Before flocking to NetOne for better deals, here’s what subscribers will now have to pay for the different types of data on offer at NetOne;

Bundled data

Now, let’s take a look at bundles i.e the hourly, daily, weekly and monthly bundles;

PriceData allocationValidity
Hourly
$251000MB1 Hour
Daily
$830MB24 hours
$1580MB24 hours
$30200MB24 hours
$60480MB24 hours
$80960MB24 hours
$1001200MB24 hours
Weekly
$7.5028MB1 Week
$1560MB1 Week
$40160MB1 Week
$75350MB1 Week
$150700MB1 Week
$5005000MB1 Week
Monthly
$50200MB30 Days
$100450MB30 Days
$2501500MB30 Days
$5003500MB30 Days
$10008000MB30 Days

Social media bundles

PlatformPriceData AllocationValidity
Facebook
$520MB1 Day
$1050MB1 Day
$1570MBWeekly
$30150MBWeekly
$55300MBMonthly
$100600MBMonthly
WhatsApp
$520MB1 Day
$1050MB1 Day
$1570MBWeekly
$30150MBWeekly
$55300MBMonthly
$100600MBMonthly
Instagram
$520MB1 Day
$1050MB1 Day
$1570MBWeekly
$30150MBWeekly
$55300MBMonthly
$100600MBMonthly
Twitter
$520MB1 Day
$1050MB1 Day
$1570MBWeekly
$30150MBWeekly
$55300MBMonthly
$100600MBMonthly

Subscribers interested in the night bundle will now pay $40 for 1GB

SMS Bundles

SMS bundles also got revised and are now structured as follows;

  • $1 for 10 SMS valid for one day
  • $3 for 35 SMS valid for one day
  • $5 for 60 SMS valid for one day
  • $2.10 for 35 SMS valid for one day
  • $10 for 100 SMS valid for one week
  • $20 for 220 SMS valid for one week
  • $50 for 600 SMS valid for one week
  • $110 for 1200 SMS valid for one week

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/JMSZXv5nfApJsufbWRBaUB

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

One thought on “[Update] NetOne Revises Bundle Prices; Here’s What You’ll Pay Now (May 2020)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.