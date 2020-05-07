[Update] NetOne Revises Bundle Prices; Here’s What You’ll Pay Now (May 2020)

After the outcry by many regarding Econet’s decision to hike pricing of data bundles yesterday, NetOne has followed suit after 24 hours.

UPDATE:

When this article went up it contained innacuracies. The tariffs in the article were actually effected on the 17th of March. NetOne was yet to effect the new tariffs as they had announced. Now they’ve done so and the article presents the new and accurate tariffs. Apologies for the mistake. advertisement

Before flocking to NetOne for better deals, here’s what subscribers will now have to pay for the different types of data on offer at NetOne;

Bundled data

Now, let’s take a look at bundles i.e the hourly, daily, weekly and monthly bundles;

Price Data allocation Validity Hourly $25 1000MB 1 Hour Daily $8 30MB 24 hours $15 80MB 24 hours $30 200MB 24 hours $60 480MB 24 hours $80 960MB 24 hours $100 1200MB 24 hours Weekly $7.50 28MB 1 Week $15 60MB 1 Week $40 160MB 1 Week $75 350MB 1 Week $150 700MB 1 Week $500 5000MB 1 Week Monthly $50 200MB 30 Days $100 450MB 30 Days $250 1500MB 30 Days $500 3500MB 30 Days $1000 8000MB 30 Days

Social media bundles

Platform Price Data Allocation Validity Facebook $5 20MB 1 Day $10 50MB 1 Day $15 70MB Weekly $30 150MB Weekly $55 300MB Monthly $100 600MB Monthly WhatsApp $5 20MB 1 Day $10 50MB 1 Day $15 70MB Weekly $30 150MB Weekly $55 300MB Monthly $100 600MB Monthly Instagram $5 20MB 1 Day $10 50MB 1 Day $15 70MB Weekly $30 150MB Weekly $55 300MB Monthly $100 600MB Monthly Twitter $5 20MB 1 Day $10 50MB 1 Day $15 70MB Weekly $30 150MB Weekly $55 300MB Monthly $100 600MB Monthly

Subscribers interested in the night bundle will now pay $40 for 1GB

SMS Bundles

SMS bundles also got revised and are now structured as follows;

$1 for 10 SMS valid for one day

$3 for 35 SMS valid for one day

$5 for 60 SMS valid for one day

$2.10 for 35 SMS valid for one day

$10 for 100 SMS valid for one week

$20 for 220 SMS valid for one week

$50 for 600 SMS valid for one week

$110 for 1200 SMS valid for one week

